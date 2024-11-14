Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sheshadri Industries standalone net profit rises 78.26% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:36 AM IST
Sales decline 2.91% to Rs 8.00 crore

Net profit of Sheshadri Industries rose 78.26% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.91% to Rs 8.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales8.008.24 -3 OPM %0.250 -PBDT1.651.13 46 PBT1.230.69 78 NP1.230.69 78

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:49 AM IST

