Sheshadri Industries standalone net profit rises 78.26% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Sheshadri Industries rose 78.26% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.91% to Rs 8.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.8.008.240.2501.651.131.230.691.230.69

