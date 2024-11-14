Essar Shipping standalone net profit rises 4596.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.08% to Rs 5.60 crore

Net profit of Essar Shipping rose 4596.90% to Rs 136.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.08% to Rs 5.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.5.604.5528.041.54151.54-0.02151.35-0.20136.212.90

