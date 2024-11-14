Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Essar Shipping standalone net profit rises 4596.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Essar Shipping standalone net profit rises 4596.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:35 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 23.08% to Rs 5.60 crore

Net profit of Essar Shipping rose 4596.90% to Rs 136.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.08% to Rs 5.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.604.55 23 OPM %28.041.54 -PBDT151.54-0.02 LP PBT151.35-0.20 LP NP136.212.90 4597

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Small savings target unlikely to exceed July BE of Rs 4.2 trn: Sources

Diabetes health insurance in India: Plans, coverage, and costs explained

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 100 pts higher at 77,800; Nifty at 23,600; FMCG, IT stocks drag

Pacific Paradise: Nauru launches citizenship by Investment for world's rich

LIVE news: Biden, Xi Jinping to meet in Peru on Nov 16 at Apec Summit, says White House

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story