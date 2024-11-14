Econo Trade India standalone net profit rises 52.38% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.49% to Rs 1.43 crore

Net profit of Econo Trade India rose 52.38% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 9.49% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1.431.5894.41116.460.850.550.850.550.640.42

