Yuken India consolidated net profit declines 27.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.71% to Rs 112.53 crore

Net profit of Yuken India declined 27.07% to Rs 5.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.71% to Rs 112.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 115.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.112.53115.6611.9210.8011.8211.576.618.285.127.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News