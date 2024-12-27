Shilpa Medicare's Unit IV and Unit VII secures Eurasia GMP approval

Shilpa Medicare, Unit IV, Jadcherla, Telangana, India and Shilpa Medicare, Unit VII, Nacharam, Hyderabad, Telangana, India had undergone a GMP inspection by Ministry of Health, Belarus for GMP certification from the Eurasian Economic Union in October 2024.

Both units of Shilpa Medicare (Unit IV and Unit VII), have now received GMP approval of Eurasia, the member countries for which are Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia.

This approval will open up significant business opportunities in these countries.

Unit IV of Shilpa Medicare is engaged in the manufacture, testing, release and distribution of sterile Injectable and non-sterile Oral finished dosage forms in the US, Europe and rest of the world markets.

Unit VII of Shilpa Medicare is engaged in testing raw materials, packing materials, finished dosage forms and other testing activities.

