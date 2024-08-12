Shipping Corp spurts as PAT soars 70% YoY to Rs 291 crore in Q1

Shipping Corporation of India soared 8.33% to Rs 278.80 after the company's consolidated net profit grew 69.85% to Rs 291.48 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 171.61 crore posted in Q1 FY24.Revenue from operations rose 26.18% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,514.27 crore in June 2024 quarter.
Profit before tax in first quarter of FY25 was at Rs 298.30 crore, up 64.33% from Rs 181.53 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.
Total expenses spiked 18.2% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,264.72 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.
Cost of services rendered was at Rs 855.05 crore (up 21.84% YoY) and employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 119.40 crore (up 12.04% YoY) during the quarter under review.
The Shipping Corporation of India (SCIL) is a national carrier, with the Government of India (GoI) holding 63.75% of the equity as on 30 June 2024. SCIL is the largest Indian shipping company in terms of capacity with a diversified fleet profile. The company is diversified in terms of its business segments, namely, crude oil/product tankers, dry bulk, offshore services, and container operations. The company also has a presence in passenger vessels, chemicals and gas transportation.
