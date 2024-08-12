Shipping Corp spurts as PAT soars 70% YoY to Rs 291 crore in Q1

Shipping Corporation of India soared 8.33% to Rs 278.80 after the company's consolidated net profit grew 69.85% to Rs 291.48 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 171.61 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

Revenue from operations rose 26.18% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,514.27 crore in June 2024 quarter.

Profit before tax in first quarter of FY25 was at Rs 298.30 crore, up 64.33% from Rs 181.53 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Total expenses spiked 18.2% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,264.72 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.