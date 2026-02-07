Shipping Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 436.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.50% to Rs 1611.67 croreNet profit of Shipping Corporation of India rose 436.24% to Rs 404.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 75.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 22.50% to Rs 1611.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1315.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1611.671315.60 23 OPM %42.0827.16 -PBDT698.29338.87 106 PBT426.9383.73 410 NP404.9775.52 436
