Fusion Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 14.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.73% to Rs 399.30 croreNet profit of Fusion Finance reported to Rs 14.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 719.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 15.73% to Rs 399.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 473.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales399.30473.81 -16 OPM %33.14-63.18 -PBDT16.54-504.32 LP PBT14.05-507.52 LP NP14.05-719.32 LP
