Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets standalone net profit rises 33.96% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets rose 33.96% to Rs 12.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 21.15% to Rs 3.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3.995.06-75.44-158.1018.4012.8517.6012.6612.869.60

