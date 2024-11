Trident consolidated net profit declines 8.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.71% to Rs 1712.94 crore

Net profit of Trident declined 8.29% to Rs 83.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 90.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.71% to Rs 1712.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1797.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1712.941797.5213.2113.37191.26219.6899.07130.2983.1990.71

