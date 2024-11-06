Welspun Investments & Commercials standalone net profit rises 26.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.42% to Rs 4.88 crore

Net profit of Welspun Investments & Commercials rose 26.22% to Rs 3.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 26.42% to Rs 4.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.4.883.8698.7798.454.833.804.833.803.612.86

