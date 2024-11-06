Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Welspun Investments & Commercials standalone net profit rises 26.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Welspun Investments & Commercials standalone net profit rises 26.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 26.42% to Rs 4.88 crore

Net profit of Welspun Investments & Commercials rose 26.22% to Rs 3.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 26.42% to Rs 4.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4.883.86 26 OPM %98.7798.45 -PBDT4.833.80 27 PBT4.833.80 27 NP3.612.86 26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

RBI 'watchful' of unsecured loan flows into stock market: Shaktikanta Das

AUS-IND: Australia Favourites? Ponting says India to struggle without Shami

Market Close Highlights: Sensex adds 900pts; Nifty ends near 24,450; IT stocks soar on Trump victory

BFSI summit LIVE: Mobilising deposits critical for existence of private banks, say bankers

Donald Trump's victory speech highlights: 'God spared my life for a reason'

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story