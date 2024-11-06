Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pipeline Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 57.32 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Pipeline Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 57.32 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 1.03% to Rs 989.29 crore

Net loss of Pipeline Infrastructure reported to Rs 57.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 326.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.03% to Rs 989.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 979.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales989.29979.23 1 OPM %32.9677.79 -PBDT174.84552.89 -68 PBT-57.32326.41 PL NP-57.32326.41 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Market Close Highlights: Sensex adds 900pts; Nifty ends near 24,450; IT stocks soar on Trump victory

BFSI summit LIVE: Mobilising deposits critical for existence of private banks, say bankers

Donald Trump's victory speech highlights: 'God spared my life for a reason'

On brink of election win, Trump vows to bring in golden age for America

US elections result 2024 LIVE: Donald Trump poised to win presidency after wins in swing states

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story