The offer received bids for 29.82 crore shares as against 9.44 crore shares on offer.

Shiprocket received bids for 29,82,12,684 shares as against 9,44,36,030 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on 13 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 3.16 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 12 August 2026 and will close on 14 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 92 and 97 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 154 equity shares and multiples thereof

The IPO comprises an Rs 885.5 crore fresh issue and an Rs 731.98 crore offer for sale (OFS). Investors L R India Fund, Tribe Capital, MCP3 SPV LLC, Moore Strategic Ventures, Agility International Investment LLC, 500 Startups will offload a part of their stake in the OFS.

The company plans to utilize Rs 365.6 crore for expanding its platforms, including Rs 205.8 crore for marketing and Rs 159.8 crore for technology infrastructure and capabilities. Another Rs 210 crore will be towards repaying or prepaying borrowings. The balance will be utilised towards unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purposes. Shiprocket is a new-age merchant-first and AI-driven technology platform that helps MSMEs to operate their e-commerce business efficiently by providing services like logistics, checkout, payments, fulfilment, and cross-border trade, allowing merchants to sell online and offline both efficiently. In FY2026 it served 214,769 active merchants across multiple product categories which reduce dependence on any single merchant or segment. The business is heavily dependent on third-party partners. Merchant solution costs accounted for 69.39% of total expenses in FY26, while its top 10 vendors contributed 55.24%.