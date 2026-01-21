Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shiva Texyarn Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Shiva Texyarn Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

VMS TMT Ltd, Almondz Global Securities Ltd, Smartlink Holdings Ltd and Rossell Techsys Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 January 2026.

VMS TMT Ltd, Almondz Global Securities Ltd, Smartlink Holdings Ltd and Rossell Techsys Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 January 2026.

Shiva Texyarn Ltd spiked 19.41% to Rs 187.65 at 11:40 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 30 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 141 shares in the past one month.

VMS TMT Ltd surged 14.50% to Rs 51.96. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 47283 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9637 shares in the past one month.

Almondz Global Securities Ltd soared 13.79% to Rs 15.27. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 68592 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21910 shares in the past one month.

Smartlink Holdings Ltd advanced 11.75% to Rs 137. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 220 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 978 shares in the past one month.

Rossell Techsys Ltd exploded 8.16% to Rs 626.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 33122 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10613 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Barometers slide as volatility spikes; PSU Bank shares skid

Around 3.21 crore households are invested in Securities market out of 33.72 crore total households

Government reduces Jute stock limits for jute traders and balers

Baazar Style Retail tumbles on Rs 332 crore warrant deal with Cupid

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story