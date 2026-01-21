Shiva Texyarn Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

VMS TMT Ltd, Almondz Global Securities Ltd, Smartlink Holdings Ltd and Rossell Techsys Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 January 2026.

VMS TMT Ltd, Almondz Global Securities Ltd, Smartlink Holdings Ltd and Rossell Techsys Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 January 2026.

Shiva Texyarn Ltd spiked 19.41% to Rs 187.65 at 11:40 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 30 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 141 shares in the past one month.

VMS TMT Ltd surged 14.50% to Rs 51.96. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 47283 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9637 shares in the past one month. Almondz Global Securities Ltd soared 13.79% to Rs 15.27. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 68592 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21910 shares in the past one month. Smartlink Holdings Ltd advanced 11.75% to Rs 137. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 220 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 978 shares in the past one month.