Barometers slide as volatility spikes; PSU Bank shares skid

PSU bank shares witnessed selling pressure for third consecutive trading session.
At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 276.82 points or 0.36% to 81,854.74. The Nifty 50 index fell 97.85 points or 0.39% to 25,134.65.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.95% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.75%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,184 shares rose and 2,892 shares fell. A total of 152 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 6.71% to 13.59. The Nifty 27 January 2026 futures were trading at 25,162.30, at a premium of 27.65 points as compared with the spot at 25,134.65.
The Nifty option chain for the 27 January 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 151.4 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 125.3 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty PSU Bank index declined 1% to 8,779. The index fell 2.61% in the previous three consecutive trading sessions.
Canara Bank (down 1.57%), Union Bank of India (down 1.45%), Indian Overseas Bank (down 1.27%), Punjab National Bank (down 1.11%), State Bank of India (down 0.82%), Bank of Baroda (down 0.79%), Bank of India (down 0.79%), Indian Bank (down 0.51%), Punjab & Sind Bank (down 0.4%) and Central Bank of India (down 0.24%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Shoppers Stop tanked 6.29% after the companys standalone profit slipped 74.14% to Rs 12.61 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 48.78 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations marginally rose 0.71% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,320.85 crore in Q3 FY26.
Vikram Solar tumbled 6.86% after the company reported a 25.2% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 96.1 crore on a 0.36% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 1,105.95 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.
