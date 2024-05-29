Valiant Communications standalone net profit rises 219.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 49.77% to Rs 13.15 crore

Net profit of Valiant Communications rose 219.77% to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 49.77% to Rs 13.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 257.61% to Rs 6.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 51.41% to Rs 45.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

13.158.7845.7130.1932.0920.6223.8215.204.281.7711.044.623.661.168.782.502.750.866.581.84

