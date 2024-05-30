Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shraddha Prime Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.57 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shraddha Prime Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.57 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 257.16% to Rs 30.68 crore

Net loss of Shraddha Prime Projects reported to Rs 6.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 257.16% to Rs 30.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1232.65% to Rs 6.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 875.67% to Rs 83.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales30.688.59 257 83.818.59 876 OPM %-25.5515.72 -11.5710.01 - PBDT-6.951.33 PL 10.690.84 1173 PBT-6.961.33 PL 10.640.81 1214 NP-6.570.99 PL 6.530.49 1233

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

M K Exim (India) standalone net profit declines 10.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Salona Cotspin standalone net profit declines 71.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Tarapur Transformers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

HEC Infra Projects standalone net profit declines 43.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Ace Integrated Solutions standalone net profit rises 208.33% in the March 2024 quarter

US Stocks tumble on rate concerns

Stock alert: Tata Steel, Cummins India, Bata India, ICICI Bank, SBI, ONGC

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

Bimetal Bearings consolidated net profit rises 88.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story