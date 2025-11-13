Shradha AI Technologies consolidated net profit rises 3.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.14% to Rs 4.43 crore

Net profit of Shradha AI Technologies rose 3.86% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.14% to Rs 4.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4.433.5452.6069.493.633.363.573.332.692.59

