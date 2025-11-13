Ircon International consolidated net profit declines 32.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.23% to Rs 1976.75 crore

Net profit of Ircon International declined 32.68% to Rs 138.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 205.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 19.23% to Rs 1976.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2447.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1976.752447.527.148.21212.46290.10172.45262.34138.65205.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News