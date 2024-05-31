Shradha AI Technologies standalone net profit rises 260.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.79% to Rs 3.96 crore

Net profit of Shradha AI Technologies rose 260.78% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.79% to Rs 3.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 800.00% to Rs 6.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 232.12% to Rs 17.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

3.963.6417.275.2058.592.2041.81-2.692.660.638.691.062.610.638.631.061.840.516.390.71

