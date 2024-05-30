Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper consolidated net profit rises 578.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 41.87% to Rs 107.47 croreNet profit of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper rose 578.57% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 41.87% to Rs 107.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 75.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 60.14% to Rs 8.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.81% to Rs 294.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 371.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
