Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper consolidated net profit rises 578.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper consolidated net profit rises 578.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 41.87% to Rs 107.47 crore

Net profit of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper rose 578.57% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 41.87% to Rs 107.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 75.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 60.14% to Rs 8.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.81% to Rs 294.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 371.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales107.4775.75 42 294.51371.88 -21 OPM %5.095.10 -7.067.85 - PBDT6.512.96 120 20.4132.48 -37 PBT2.941.17 151 11.3025.27 -55 NP2.850.42 579 8.2520.70 -60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper consolidated net profit declines 89.68% in the December 2023 quarter

Shakumbhri Pulp &amp; Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.87 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Mysore Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.40 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Andhra Paper plan annual outage at its Rajahmundry unit

Shree Cement hits 52-week high as Q3 PAT soars to Rs 734 cr

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

JPT Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.66 crore in the March 2024 quarter

BITS reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.60 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story