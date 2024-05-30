Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JPT Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.66 crore in the March 2024 quarter

JPT Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.66 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.10 crore

Net Loss of JPT Securities reported to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.64% to Rs 0.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.100.10 0 0.420.47 -11 OPM %-650.00-70.00 --176.19-21.28 - PBDT-0.65-0.07 -829 -0.74-0.10 -640 PBT-0.66-0.07 -843 -0.75-0.12 -525 NP-0.66-0.08 -725 -0.76-0.12 -533

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

