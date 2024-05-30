Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BITS reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

BITS reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 14.29% to Rs 0.24 crore

Net profit of BITS reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.25% to Rs 0.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.240.21 14 0.890.80 11 OPM %20.83-95.24 -7.87-28.75 - PBDT0.04-0.18 LP 0.19-0.01 LP PBT0.03-0.18 LP 0.14-0.06 LP NP0.04-0.19 LP 2.41-0.06 LP

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

