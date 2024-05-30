Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.60 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.60 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 99.37% to Rs 22.11 crore

Net profit of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works reported to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 99.37% to Rs 22.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 14.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.14% to Rs 87.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 63.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales22.1111.09 99 87.0963.97 36 OPM %-2.85-8.03 --3.92-15.90 - PBDT1.09-0.88 LP -2.35-11.52 80 PBT0.51-1.51 LP -4.79-14.04 66 NP0.60-1.51 LP -4.58-14.00 67

