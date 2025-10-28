Shree Cement consolidated net profit rises 303.60% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.44% to Rs 4761.07 crore

Net profit of Shree Cement rose 303.60% to Rs 308.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 76.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.44% to Rs 4761.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4054.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4761.074054.1720.4615.131101.48739.15433.6223.28308.5176.44

