Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 44.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services rose 44.95% to Rs 564.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 389.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.56% to Rs 5026.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4465.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.5026.194465.1559.9259.03852.66601.63758.73522.96564.48389.42

