Hi-Klass Trading & Investment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Net loss of Hi-Klass Trading & Investment reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 45.16% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.450.3122.2293.55-0.080.32-0.080.32-0.130.32

