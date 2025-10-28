Jasch Gauging Technologies standalone net profit rises 40.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.99% to Rs 17.12 crore

Net profit of Jasch Gauging Technologies rose 40.05% to Rs 5.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 30.99% to Rs 17.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.17.1213.0733.7027.547.195.126.984.905.143.67

