Arkade Developers consolidated net profit declines 4.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.17% to Rs 159.45 crore

Net profit of Arkade Developers declined 4.83% to Rs 28.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 27.17% to Rs 159.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 125.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.159.45125.3821.4833.4740.1341.8738.2040.8928.7630.22

