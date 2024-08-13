Shree Ganesh Remedies standalone net profit rises 2.42% in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:40 AM IST
Sales decline 7.26% to Rs 24.78 crore

Net profit of Shree Ganesh Remedies rose 2.42% to Rs 4.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.26% to Rs 24.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales24.7826.72 -7 OPM %32.8524.59 -PBDT8.367.29 15 PBT6.346.27 1 NP4.654.54 2

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

