Shree Ganesh Remedies standalone net profit rises 2.42% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.26% to Rs 24.78 crore

Net profit of Shree Ganesh Remedies rose 2.42% to Rs 4.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.26% to Rs 24.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.24.7826.7232.8524.598.367.296.346.274.654.54

