Shree Krishna Jute Products standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.04 crore

Net profit of Shree Krishna Jute Products rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.040 0 0.040 0 OPM %25.000 -00 - PBDT0.020.01 100 0.010.01 0 PBT0.020.01 100 0.010.01 0 NP0.020.01 100 0.010.01 0

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

