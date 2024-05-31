Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Amar Vanijya reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Amar Vanijya reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.13 crore

Net Loss of Amar Vanijya reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 26.83% to Rs 0.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.130.13 0 0.300.41 -27 OPM %-76.927.69 --123.3336.59 - PBDT-0.15-0.08 -88 -0.51-0.10 -410 PBT-0.15-0.08 -88 -0.51-0.10 -410 NP-0.15-0.08 -88 -0.51-0.10 -410

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

