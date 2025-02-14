Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 59.54% to Rs 40.06 croreNet profit of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 59.54% to Rs 40.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 25.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales40.0625.11 60 OPM %5.52-4.14 -PBDT1.67-1.52 LP PBT0.65-2.52 LP NP0.20-1.90 LP
