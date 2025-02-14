Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 59.54% to Rs 40.06 crore

Net profit of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 59.54% to Rs 40.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 25.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.40.0625.115.52-4.141.67-1.520.65-2.520.20-1.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News