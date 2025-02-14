Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Santosh Fine Fab reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Santosh Fine Fab reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 9:19 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 4.12% to Rs 4.30 crore

Net profit of Santosh Fine Fab reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 4.12% to Rs 4.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales4.304.13 4 OPM %5.122.91 -PBDT0.05-0.02 LP PBT0.01-0.07 LP NP0.02-0.04 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bal Pharma standalone net profit declines 7.94% in the December 2024 quarter

Sandu Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 166.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Norben Tea & Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Axel Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.76 crore in the December 2024 quarter

GSB Finance standalone net profit rises 30.00% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 7:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story