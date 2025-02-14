Santosh Fine Fab reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.12% to Rs 4.30 crore

Net profit of Santosh Fine Fab reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 4.12% to Rs 4.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.4.304.135.122.910.05-0.020.01-0.070.02-0.04

