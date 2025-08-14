Shree Metalloys standalone net profit declines 29.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 40.66% to Rs 17.38 crore

Net profit of Shree Metalloys declined 29.41% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 40.66% to Rs 17.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.17.3829.291.151.020.190.280.160.220.120.17

