Shree Pacetronix consolidated net profit rises 4266.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 63.12% to Rs 6.59 crore

Net profit of Shree Pacetronix rose 4266.67% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 63.12% to Rs 6.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.6.594.0430.509.901.940.271.750.051.310.03

