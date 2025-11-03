Jost's Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 84.21% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.11% to Rs 53.75 crore

Net profit of Jost's Engineering Company declined 84.21% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 14.11% to Rs 53.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 62.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.53.7562.587.7413.923.418.271.907.280.815.13

