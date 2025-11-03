Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jost's Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 84.21% in the September 2025 quarter

Jost's Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 84.21% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 14.11% to Rs 53.75 crore

Net profit of Jost's Engineering Company declined 84.21% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 14.11% to Rs 53.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 62.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales53.7562.58 -14 OPM %7.7413.92 -PBDT3.418.27 -59 PBT1.907.28 -74 NP0.815.13 -84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

