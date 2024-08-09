Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Shree Rama Multi-Tech standalone net profit rises 115.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Sales decline 1.98% to Rs 42.98 crore

Net profit of Shree Rama Multi-Tech rose 115.38% to Rs 4.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.98% to Rs 42.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 43.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales42.9843.85 -2 OPM %11.987.14 -PBDT5.613.33 68 PBT4.201.95 115 NP4.201.95 115

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 3:18 PM IST

