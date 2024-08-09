Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Satia Industries standalone net profit declines 39.32% in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 09 2024
Sales decline 17.00% to Rs 399.37 crore

Net profit of Satia Industries declined 39.32% to Rs 51.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 84.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 17.00% to Rs 399.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 481.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales399.37481.17 -17 OPM %27.7231.03 -PBDT107.86145.02 -26 PBT69.34112.42 -38 NP51.0684.15 -39

Aug 09 2024

