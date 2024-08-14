Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Shree Rama Newsprint reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.23 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 14 2024
Sales decline 2.82% to Rs 11.37 crore

Net Loss of Shree Rama Newsprint reported to Rs 10.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 10.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.82% to Rs 11.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales11.3711.70 -3 OPM %16.368.38 -PBDT-6.28-8.02 22 PBT-7.32-9.04 19 NP-10.23-10.62 4

Aug 14 2024

