Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Greaves Cotton Ltd, Sammaan Capital Ltd, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd and ITI Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 September 2025.

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd surged 15.11% to Rs 33.13 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 74.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Greaves Cotton Ltd spiked 11.95% to Rs 229.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.56 lakh shares in the past one month. Sammaan Capital Ltd soared 9.26% to Rs 136.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.74 lakh shares in the past one month. Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd gained 9.15% to Rs 22.18. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 144.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.38 lakh shares in the past one month.