Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Greaves Cotton Ltd, Sammaan Capital Ltd, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd and ITI Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 September 2025.

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd surged 15.11% to Rs 33.13 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 74.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Greaves Cotton Ltd spiked 11.95% to Rs 229.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sammaan Capital Ltd soared 9.26% to Rs 136.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd gained 9.15% to Rs 22.18. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 144.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

ITI Ltd advanced 8.10% to Rs 307.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72257 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

