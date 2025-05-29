Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Steel Wire Ropes reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Shree Steel Wire Ropes reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 5:56 PM IST
Sales decline 8.51% to Rs 3.01 crore

Net loss of Shree Steel Wire Ropes reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.51% to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.65% to Rs 11.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.013.29 -9 11.329.96 14 OPM %-9.300.91 --0.880.40 - PBDT-0.240.08 PL 0.070.14 -50 PBT-0.350 0 -0.33-0.19 -74 NP-0.220.02 PL -0.25-0.15 -67

First Published: May 29 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

