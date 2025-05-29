Crestchem standalone net profit declines 7.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.42% to Rs 7.23 crore

Net profit of Crestchem declined 7.58% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.42% to Rs 7.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.98% to Rs 2.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.97% to Rs 25.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

7.235.6325.0821.268.3014.9213.0813.080.740.933.713.030.720.923.662.980.610.662.732.15

