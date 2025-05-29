Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vasundhara Rasayans standalone net profit declines 78.87% in the March 2025 quarter

Vasundhara Rasayans standalone net profit declines 78.87% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 5:55 PM IST
Sales decline 30.34% to Rs 7.76 crore

Net profit of Vasundhara Rasayans declined 78.87% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 30.34% to Rs 7.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.47% to Rs 4.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.18% to Rs 33.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales7.7611.14 -30 33.9937.02 -8 OPM %0.1320.38 -11.9217.26 - PBDT0.762.94 -74 6.138.16 -25 PBT0.662.86 -77 5.777.90 -27 NP0.452.13 -79 4.255.86 -27

First Published: May 29 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

