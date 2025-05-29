Vasundhara Rasayans standalone net profit declines 78.87% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 30.34% to Rs 7.76 crore

Net profit of Vasundhara Rasayans declined 78.87% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 30.34% to Rs 7.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.47% to Rs 4.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.18% to Rs 33.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

7.7611.1433.9937.020.1320.3811.9217.260.762.946.138.160.662.865.777.900.452.134.255.86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News