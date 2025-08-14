Shree Vasu Logistics standalone net profit rises 149.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 47.49% to Rs 49.75 crore

Net profit of Shree Vasu Logistics rose 149.33% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 47.49% to Rs 49.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 33.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.49.7533.7325.0126.599.726.552.411.001.870.75

