Surya India standalone net profit rises 56.52% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 46.43% to Rs 0.60 crore

Net profit of Surya India rose 56.52% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 46.43% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.601.12-1.6748.210.720.530.510.320.360.23

