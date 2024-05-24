Shreenath Investment Company standalone net profit rises 48.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 58.90 crore

Net profit of Shreenath Investment Company rose 48.28% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 58.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 160.19% to Rs 2.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 58.90 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.

58.90058.900-0.020-0.8501.661.153.631.591.661.153.631.591.290.872.681.03

