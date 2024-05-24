Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shreenath Investment Company standalone net profit rises 48.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Shreenath Investment Company standalone net profit rises 48.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 58.90 crore

Net profit of Shreenath Investment Company rose 48.28% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 58.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 160.19% to Rs 2.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 58.90 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales58.900 0 58.900 0 OPM %-0.020 --0.850 - PBDT1.661.15 44 3.631.59 128 PBT1.661.15 44 3.631.59 128 NP1.290.87 48 2.681.03 160

