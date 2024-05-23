Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SpiceJet upgrades Delhi-Bangkok flight to wide-body Airbus A340

SpiceJet upgrades Delhi-Bangkok flight to wide-body Airbus A340

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 7:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

SpiceJet announced the upgrade of its daily Delhi-Bangkok flight to a wide-body Airbus A340, replacing the narrow-body Boeing 737. This enhancement will increase the seating capacity to 324 passengers per flight on the route, catering to the high demand during the holiday season. The upgraded service will commence on 31 May and continue until 20 June 2024.

With visa-free entry for Indians, Bangkok remains an attractive destination for travellers seeking work and leisure opportunities.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In addition to this, SpiceJet also operates daily flights to Bangkok from Kolkata and has recently announced its foray into the beautiful island paradise of Phuket. Starting 31 May 2024, the airline will offer daily non-stop flights connecting Delhi and Phuket, with conveniently timed schedules to ensure a hassle-free travel experience.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

SpiceJet to lease two A340 aircrafts for upcoming Haj operations

Dynamatic Successfully Completes First Delivery of Airbus A220 Escape Hatch Door Assembly to Airbus Atlantic

SpiceJet commences daily non-stop flights from Delhi to Phuket

Cyient inks multi-year pact with Airbus

LTTS inaugurates Centre of Excellence for Airbus in Bangalore

Datamatics Global Services recognized as India's Top 500 Value Creators 2023

Wipro appoints Sarat Chand as Regional Head and MD of Northern Europe

Taro shareholders approve merger with Sun Pharma

Brigade Group signs JDA to develop a residential project on Old Madras Road, Bengaluru

Transformers &amp; Rectifiers India wins orders of Rs 359 cr

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 23 2024 | 7:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story