SpiceJet upgrades Delhi-Bangkok flight to wide-body Airbus A340

SpiceJet announced the upgrade of its daily Delhi-Bangkok flight to a wide-body Airbus A340, replacing the narrow-body Boeing 737. This enhancement will increase the seating capacity to 324 passengers per flight on the route, catering to the high demand during the holiday season. The upgraded service will commence on 31 May and continue until 20 June 2024.

With visa-free entry for Indians, Bangkok remains an attractive destination for travellers seeking work and leisure opportunities.

In addition to this, SpiceJet also operates daily flights to Bangkok from Kolkata and has recently announced its foray into the beautiful island paradise of Phuket. Starting 31 May 2024, the airline will offer daily non-stop flights connecting Delhi and Phuket, with conveniently timed schedules to ensure a hassle-free travel experience.

