Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.72 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.65% to Rs 76.95 crore

Net loss of Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals reported to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.65% to Rs 76.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 83.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.76.9583.32-2.645.30-3.472.93-3.592.81-2.722.03

