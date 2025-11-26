Shrem Infra Invest Pvt consolidated net profit rises 69.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 51.22% to Rs 146.21 crore

Net profit of Shrem Infra Invest Pvt rose 69.13% to Rs 101.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 59.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 51.22% to Rs 146.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 96.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.146.2196.6989.8095.29114.2680.50113.8380.09101.3459.92

